Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 27,539 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,639,396.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,594,450.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $3,127,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54.

Progyny stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. 377,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,227. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

