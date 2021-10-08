Insider Selling: XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) CEO Sells 21,135 Shares of Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 673,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,976. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.30.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

