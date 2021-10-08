Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director John F. Crowley Sells 10,000 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NTLA stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average is $113.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

