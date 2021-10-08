Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $50.22

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $50.22 or 0.00092284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.39 billion and $456.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00145663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.66 or 1.00194586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.75 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,614,429 coins and its circulating supply is 167,115,443 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.