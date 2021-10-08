Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $537.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.61 and its 200 day moving average is $481.97. Intuit has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

