Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.64 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1,873.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

