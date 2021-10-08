Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,746 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

