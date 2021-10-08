Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,247 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 688% compared to the typical volume of 539 put options.

MDP opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Meredith has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Meredith by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Meredith by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Meredith by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meredith by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 86,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Meredith by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

