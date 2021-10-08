IQ.cash (IQ) Trading Up 58.5% Over Last 7 Days

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 58.5% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $154,789.36 and $16,386.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00143585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,978.70 or 0.99877113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.23 or 0.06476492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

