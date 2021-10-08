IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Shares Down 0.3%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

