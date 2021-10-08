iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $51.19 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 121,636 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,199 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.