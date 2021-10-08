iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Up 1.6%

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.08. 19,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 108,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

