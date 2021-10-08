iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Share Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.89

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and traded as low as $27.63. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 665,526 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

