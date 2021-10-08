iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,692 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000.

EWL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

