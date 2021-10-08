iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,758,000. Finally, Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $136,211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.92. 43,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,586. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

