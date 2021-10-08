iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 139,688.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,872 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.