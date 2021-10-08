Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 20,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,530,000 after buying an additional 10,507,325 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,036,000 after buying an additional 14,665,460 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,476,000 after buying an additional 2,131,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,265,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,246,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.