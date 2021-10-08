Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Item 9 Labs Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Item 9 Labs Corp. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Item 9 Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTC:INLB opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Item 9 Labs has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

