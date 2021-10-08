ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

