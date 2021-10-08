ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
