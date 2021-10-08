J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

