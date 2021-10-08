Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $490.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.06. 259,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,728. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

