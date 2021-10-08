Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 114 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NICE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,591 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in NICE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $264.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.66. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.