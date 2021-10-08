Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

