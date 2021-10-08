Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

JUGGU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.