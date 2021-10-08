Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Buy

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,678,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

