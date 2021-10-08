Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

HZNP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Shares of HZNP opened at $113.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after purchasing an additional 376,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,533,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

