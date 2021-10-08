Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PACCAR Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in PACCAR by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

