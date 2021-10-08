JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). JFrog posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JFrog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in JFrog by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in JFrog by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JFrog by 2,280.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 375,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 48,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,746. JFrog has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17.

JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

