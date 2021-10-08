JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

JFrog stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.90.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of JFrog by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in JFrog by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

