JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

CRMD stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.39.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

