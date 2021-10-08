Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

