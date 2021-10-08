Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.55.

JNCE stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

