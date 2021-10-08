JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get JOYY alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of YY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 8,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. JOYY has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOYY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.