JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

ETR STM opened at €61.95 ($72.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a fifty-two week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

