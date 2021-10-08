JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $76,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $260.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.