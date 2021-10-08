JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $67,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.39 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

