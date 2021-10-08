JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $62.44 Million Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.62% of Editas Medicine worth $62,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,664,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $39.03 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

