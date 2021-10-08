JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $71.76 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269,409 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.23% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $71,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.