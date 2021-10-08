JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,190,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 388,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $66,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRC shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $265,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 2,152,284 shares of company stock worth $81,428,037 in the last 90 days.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

