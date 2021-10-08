JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $167.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.18.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 95,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.85. 452,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.