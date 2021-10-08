JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.99% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $74,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

