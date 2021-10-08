JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prysmian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

PRYMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 22,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,955. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

