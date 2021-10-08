JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 415,618 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $72,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $141.06 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

