Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

