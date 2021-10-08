Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JENGQ stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $495.51 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.