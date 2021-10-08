Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Sells $332,291.08 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $332,291.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KAI stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.52. 21,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.86. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

