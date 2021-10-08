Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KSU. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of KSU opened at $282.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 214.08 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

