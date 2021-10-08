Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 406.89 ($5.32) on Thursday. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 330.24. The stock has a market cap of £913.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Kape Technologies news, insider David Cotterell purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

