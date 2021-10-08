Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $32.40

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $29.53. Karooooo shares last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 6,718 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KARO shares. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $782,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,615,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

