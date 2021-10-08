KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in September

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 191,200 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBSF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBS Fashion Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 103,418 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KBS Fashion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBS Fashion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in KBS Fashion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBS Fashion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

KBS Fashion Group stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. KBS Fashion Group has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores.

